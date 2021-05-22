Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Tap has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $397,124.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

