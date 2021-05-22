Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3,380.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.27% of Tapestry worth $31,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tapestry by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,515. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

