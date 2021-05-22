Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Chris Tong Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

