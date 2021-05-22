Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company is also well diversified geographically with its assets serving some of the most attractive oil and gas formations across the United States, and linked with major NGL hubs and logistics centers. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Moreover, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the booming Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. Another plus is that the company the company is largely immune to in commodity price fluctuations. Consequently, Houston, TX based Targa Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

TRGP stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 737.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 204,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

