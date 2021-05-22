Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Mark Schindele Sells 4,758 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TGT traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.