Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

