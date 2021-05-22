Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a PE ratio of 49.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80. Insiders sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock worth $919,770 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

