TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams Sells 1,961 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.89. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$59.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4813974 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

