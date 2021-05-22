TD Securities Increases Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.