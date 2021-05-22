Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $48.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

ANF traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 1,599,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

