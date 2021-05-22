Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Invests $276,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,439. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

