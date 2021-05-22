Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

EPRT stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.