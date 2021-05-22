Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,177 shares of company stock worth $4,328,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:MXL opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

