Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

