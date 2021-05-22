Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,862 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

ARNC opened at $34.85 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

