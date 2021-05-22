Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,186 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

