Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,065 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.95 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,741 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

