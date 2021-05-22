Tezos Price Hits $3.50 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $235.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00009261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,828,451 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

