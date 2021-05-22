The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 33,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 131,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE BK opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.