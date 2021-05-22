The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$79.33.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$50.17 and a 1 year high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

