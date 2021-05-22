The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $307.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average is $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

