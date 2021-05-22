The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

The Cato has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CATO opened at $15.15 on Friday. The Cato has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

