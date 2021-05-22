The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.