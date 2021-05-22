The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 966,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

