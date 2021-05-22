The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.89. 878,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,242. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,638,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

