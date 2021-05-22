The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 878,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,242. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

