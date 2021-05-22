The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $114,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.75. The stock had a trading volume of 987,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,037. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.89 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

