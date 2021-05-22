The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,105.25

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,105.25 ($14.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.96). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.66), with a volume of 149,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £557.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.