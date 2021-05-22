The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €17.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.11 ($26.01).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.14 ($26.05) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.63.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

