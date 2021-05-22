The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.52 ($111.20) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.72.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.