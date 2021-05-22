The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

