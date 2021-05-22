The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Japan Steel Works’ FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Japan Steel Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.12. The Japan Steel Works has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

