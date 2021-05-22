The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Level One Bancorp worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.