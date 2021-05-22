The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,830 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

