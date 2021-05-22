The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,291 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

