The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 80,254 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of EVERTEC worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

