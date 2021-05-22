The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.