The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $940.26 million, a P/E ratio of 127.77 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

