The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 149,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,569,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,975 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.07. 6,526,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.