The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 936,170 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,170 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 32.58% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $462,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 303,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,804. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

