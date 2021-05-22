The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,451 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

