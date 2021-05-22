The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 248,122 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,122 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $704,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.