The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 49,459 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.86. 359,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,812. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $135.94 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.08.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.