The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

