The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. 150,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,675. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.