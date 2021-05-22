The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.64

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 5707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

