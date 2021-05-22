The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$89.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$89.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$88.11 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$54.80 and a 52-week high of C$88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

