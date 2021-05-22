The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,978,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

