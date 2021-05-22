The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.