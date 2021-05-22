The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,835.50 ($23.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 906 ($11.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,895.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,871.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

